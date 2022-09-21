Floyd Mayweather reveals plans for fight in Dubai and rematch with Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has detailed plans for his next couple of boxing bouts beyond this weekend, including an exhibition appearance in Dubai and then a rematch with Conor McGregor next year.

The former five-weight world champion, who is preparing for Saturday’s exhibition boxing clash with Japanese MMA star Mikura Asakura in Saitama, said discussions have taken place regarding another match-up with McGregor – be it an exhibition or a “real fight”.

The pair fought in August 2017 in one of the most lucrative pay-per-view bouts in combat sports history. Mayweather defeated McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, by TKO in Round 10 in Las Vegas.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mayweather said: “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

Mayweather, 45, is expected to face YouTuber KSI’s brother Deji at Coca-Cola Arena on November 13 as part of Global Titans’ Dubai debut. As of yet, no fights have been announced.

Mayweather’s most recent exhibition outing was his bout against Don Moore, a former sparring partner, in Abu Dhabi in May.

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” Mayweather told the Daily Mail. “So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals. But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

Mayweather’s victory against McGregor, a professional bout, lifted the American’s record to 50-0. However, when asked recently about a rematch happening any time in the near future, UFC president Dana White said McGregor’s competitive return “will be in the cage”.

The Irishman, 34, is currently on the road back to competition following a broken leg sustained in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier in July last year.