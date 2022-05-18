Organisers target October for Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout at Burj Al Arab

Organisers of the Global Titans exhibition boxing event in Dubai, which was to feature Floyd Mayweather as its headline act, are aiming to reschedule the fight night in October.

The inaugural Global Titans Fight Series show, titled “The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai”, was originally set for last Saturday on the Burj Al Arab helipad, but was postponed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported the event had been rescheduled for this Saturday, after Mayweather and UFC great Anderson Silva, who also features on the four-fight boxing card, posted the news on Instagram.

However, organisers told The National on Wednesday that they are now targeting October given their desire to “respect the official mourning period”.

They added that, with the event being held outdoors, a new date after the summer was preferred “so we are considerate to the fighters and workers”.

Mayweather, a former five-weight world champion who retired unbeaten from professional boxing, was slated to face former sparring partner Don Moore at the top of the bill. Mayweather, 45, called time on a Hall of Fame career in 2017, with his pro record at 50-0.

Former UFC middleweight champion Silva, meanwhile, was expected to take on current UAE Warriors lightweight belt-holder Bruno Machado. Machado is a long-time Abu Dhabi resident.

On Friday, following the news of Sheikh Khalifa’s death, Mayweather posted on social media his condolences “to the entire UAE”. The American had been planning to wear the colours of the UAE flag inside the ring at Global Titans Dubai.