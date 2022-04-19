Amir Khan: boxer robbed at gunpoint and has watch stolen in London

Former boxing world champion was with wife in East London when incident occurred

Amir Khan revealed on social media he was robbed at gunpoint in London and had his watch stolen. Getty Images
The National
Apr 19, 2022
Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday night and two men stole his watch.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," Khan, 35, wrote on Twitter. "I crossed the road with [wife] Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe."

Khan, a two-time world champion, last fought in February when he lost to long-time rival Kell Brook, suggesting afterwards that he could retire from boxing.

Since then, though, the Olympic silver medallist has hinted that he could continue, with a rematch against Brook a potential option.

However, Khan does not appear too keen on a showdown with rising British star Conor Benn. Khan was ringside for Benn's second-round victory over Chris Van Heerden in Manchester on Saturday and joined the Londoner in the ring for the post-fight interview.

When asked about the possibility of fighting Benn, Khan replied: "At the moment, I'm just spending time with the family. Who knows? I might announce something tomorrow or in the next couple of months ... it's just about enjoying my time off at the moment and when the hunger comes back, we'll see where we go."

Kell Brook, left, in action against Amir Khan during their welterweight fight at the AO Arena, Manchester on Saturday February 19, 2022. PA

Updated: April 19, 2022, 7:44 AM
Boxing
