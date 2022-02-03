Barty, Brady, Verstappen and Raducanu: the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

New Australian Open tennis champion Ashleigh Barty, freshly retired NFL legend Tom Brady and Formula One title-holder Max Verstappen are among the nominees in the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Also earning their spot in the line-up for Sportsman of Year is Bayern Munich footballer Robert Lewandowski and 20-time tennis Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is nominated in Breakthrough of the Year along with Russia's Daniil Medvedev — both won their respective US Open tournaments.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are in the running for Team of the Year after their Copa America triumph along with basketball's Milwaukee Bucks who won the NBA championship. Other award categories include Comeback of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability and World Action Sportsperson of the Year.

The winners will be announced in a virtual awards show in April.

