Kylian Mbappe crowned men’s player of the year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Kylian Mbappe was named the best men’s player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Monday night, with Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho among the other winners.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who celebrated his 23rd birthday last week, took top honours at the 12th edition of the awards, which were held at the Armani Hotel.

Mbappe, a 2018 Fifa World Cup winner with France, had earlier featured alongside Bayern Munich counterpart Lewandowski in a panel discussion for the Dubai International Sports Conference, where they discussed innovation in football.

In winning the best men’s player award, Mbappe defeated record six-time recipient Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, 33, did not leave empty-handed though: the Polish international won the inaugural [Diego] Maradona Award for best goalscorer of the year after striking 69 times for the German giants in 2021.

This month’s volley against Wolfsburg was his 43rd goal in the Bundesliga in the past 12 months, breaking Gerd Muller’s record for the most German league goals in a calendar year, which had stood since 1972.

On Monday, Lewandowski was also named TikTok fans’ player of the year - a category organisers said attracted millions of votes.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, picked up the prize for top scorer of all-time, in commemoration of a career that continues to tick off major milestones.

Earlier this month, the Portugal captain became the first player to reach 800 goals when he scored twice for Manchester United in the 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League. Last year, Ronaldo was named Globe Soccer's Player of the Century.

Meanwhile, Brazil great Ronaldinho collected the Player Career award for a career that included winning the 2002 World Cup, being twice voted Fifa Player of the Year, and lifting with Barcelona a Uefa Champions League crown and two La Liga titles.