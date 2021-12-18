Robert Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga goal record - in pictures

Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s long-standing record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year after notching number 43 in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 thumping of Wolfsburg on Friday.

The Poland striker looked like having to settle for only a share of the record as Bayern’s last game of 2021 entered the final three minutes with the points sewn up at 3-0 but Lewandowski still not on the scoresheet.

However, the 33-year-old was not to be denied and he wrote his name in the record books in style with an acrobatic finish from Jamal Musiala’s header back into the middle of the area.

Lewandowski’s goal – his 24th in 21 matches against Wolfsburg – saw him eclipse the record of 42 that former Bayern and West Germany great Muller had set in 1972.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Lewandowski's latest record, saying: "He really deserves it, especially as he scored with his weaker foot."

Thomas Muller, making his 400th Bundesliga appearance, had earlier set the runaway Bundesliga leaders on the road to victory with a seventh-minute opener and Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane put the result beyond doubt before Lewandowski made his mark.

"I am very satisfied with the way we played," said Nagelsmann. "It was a bit tougher in the first half when Wolfsburg were a bit more disciplined. We started well but then lost some possession.

"But we defended well and our second half was impressive with the way we were pressing extremely high. The result was deserved."

Bayern go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings before the Bundesliga resumes on January 7.