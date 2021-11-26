Waseem faces Barrera in flyweight world title eliminator in Dubai

Muhammad Waseem headlines the D4G Promotions fight card that also sees former two-weight world champion Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding and Ohara Davies in action on Friday at MotoSpace Dubai.

Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator while Badou returns to action against Samuel Crossed, Fielding faces Emmanuel Danso and Davies takes on Nicholas Mwangi.

“I have been to Dubai many times and had some good fights, and I have big expectations for this fight,” Waseem said.

“I've worked very hard and I will prove myself as one of the best fighters in the division. I've dedicated a lot of time to my training and I am more than ready for Friday.”

Barrera revealed he has studied his opponent and knows what he is good at, and not good at, and take advantage.

"I'm going to keep my plans to myself as I'm not a big talker, but I will show my skills in the ring,” he added.

“I've been training a lot and I am ready, and I have already proved I am ready for a world title shot. I am going to bring it all, and I hope he is too. I didn't come this far to bring nothing.”

Badou reckons Dubai as the Las Vegas of boxing in the Middle East.

“I've been coming here for about five or six years and I actually lived here for a while. So this is going to be the first of many fights in Dubai,” he said.

“This is the Las Vegas of the Middle East. Hopefully we can keep bringing big fights here and keep building the sport. My plan is to become a three-division world champion, and I feel I can put in a great performance at this weight.”

Crossed is equally excited for the fight and insisted it the biggest test of his career.

“I'm going to give it everything,” he said. “The camp has gone great, I fought not too long ago so I'm in great shape and ready to go.

"Size may play a factor in the fight. He's a strong fighter and has been world champion at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight, and I expect him to be strong at cruiserweight as well.”

Meanwhile, Fielding believes it the perfect time to come back to Dubai. Former British super middleweight champion Fielding faces Danso on his comeback after a two-year absence.

“I've been back and forth and sometimes training here and then over with Jamie Moore in Manchester too, so I am fully focused on getting the victory on Friday,” he said.

"We'll get Friday out the way and then I want to get back active and kick on. First things first though, it's all about this fight with Danso.”

Danso said he respected Fielding as a top boxer but will put on a “great performance”.

“I have trained very hard and I'm going to put in a great performance. If the knockout comes, I will be taking it.” he said.