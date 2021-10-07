Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3: when and where to watch the fight in UAE

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for a fight to the finish when he takes on Deontay Wilder for the third time on Saturday.

Undefeated WBC champion Fury faces Wilder in Las Vegas in what will be his first bout since a stunning knockout of the American in their second fight in February 2020.

That sensational win came after an epic battle in 2018 in Los Angeles which ended in a draw after Fury rose to his feet from a 12th round knockdown.

Briton Fury was supposed to feature in a unification fight this year with former world champion Anthony Joshua. But he was ordered to provide Wilder a rematch by an arbitrator. In the meantime, Joshua has lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury v Wilder 3 was originally set to be held in July but was postponed after Fury's training camp was hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Gypsy King' is favourite for Saturday's fight but has stated that Wilder is like an "atomic bomb" and can never be taken lightly.

"We both know what we can do, there's no secrets," Fury said. "I'm dealing with a guy that can knock you out with one punch, and he's dealing with the same.

"When you have the two biggest heavyweights going for it on the biggest stage, you are always in for an exciting night. The heavyweight landscape can change in seconds, and it's up to me to keep it on track and not let it change."

When is Fury-Wilder 3?

The third instalment of the trilogy takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9, Saturday in the USA, or Sunday morning in the UAE.

When does it start?

The ring walks for the main fight of the 'evening' are expected to start after 7am on Sunday, UAE time.

Where and how watch to to watch the fight in UAE?

Fight Sports MAX holds the broadcasting rights for the fight in the Mena region. To watch the match, visit play.fightsportsmax.tv and create an account. Their monthly subscription is Dh20 and a yearly one is Dh192.