Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: live updates

Tyson Fury weighed in nearly 40lbs heavier than Deontay Wilder ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas before vowing to destroy his rival on Saturday night.

Both fighters tipped the scales at the heaviest weights of their careers – although Fury wore tracksuit bottoms, a sleeveless T-shirt and a hat with a nod to WWE wrestler The Undertaker when he tipped the scales at 19st 11lbs.

Fury, who will also have height and reach advantages, is making the first defence of the WBC heavyweight title he won when he dethroned Wilder as champion 20 months ago in what was both boxers’ last bout.

Follow the fight live via our blog here: