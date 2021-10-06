Tyson Fury arrives in Las Vegas with pointed message for Deontay Wilder - in pictures

Pair fight for a third time on Saturday with WBC heavyweight title on the line

Dominic Hart
Oct 6, 2021

Tyson Fury has left Deontay Wilder in no doubt of his intentions in their trilogy showdown after his arrival in Las Vegas.

World heavyweight champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s fight with his American rival having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Defeat to Fury is the sole loss on Wilder’s professional record in 44 professional bouts and he is banking on a new and improved style to get the better of his opponent at the third time of asking.

Tyson Fury warns Deontay Wilder 'mind games don’t work with me’

But Fury warned: “I think you could go to college and get a Masters degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer to change his style is very easy to do.

“But no matter what Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him out. In quick time, quick fashion.”

Wilder has refused to acknowledge Fury as the WBC champion following his defeat via technical knockout in the seventh round, and merely insists their business is not over.

Fury KOs Wilder in fight No 2

Image 1 of 24

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020.

But Fury added: “It just shows you that I’m living in Wilder’s mind, rent free. The whole time, two years.

“Every time he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury. Every time he goes to bed, before he closes his eyes, he sees the Gypsy King.

“Every time he wakes up he thinks of Tyson Fury. Even when he goes to bed with his missus, he’s thinking of Tyson Fury.”

Updated: October 6th 2021, 10:22 AM
Boxing
