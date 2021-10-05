Tyson Fury warns Deontay Wilder 'mind games don’t work with me’

Tyson Fury insists he is not affected by any mind games deployed by Deontay Wilder ahead of their WBC heavyweight title showdown in Las Vegas this weekend.

Wilder chose to remain silent at a previous press conference and Fury says he will not be unsettled by his opponent’s behaviour going into Saturday’s bout.

“I don’t care what they do. None of my business,” Fury told Sky Sports. “I keep my own business to myself and I don’t really care what that big dosser does, nothing.

“I don’t care what he does. If he talks or he doesn’t, it doesn’t make any difference to me.

“Mind games don’t work with me anyway.”

Unbeaten Fury is preparing for a third meeting with his American rival having knocked him out in stunning fashion in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Defeat to Fury is the sole loss on Wilder’s professional record in 44 professional bouts.

Fury, 33, heads into the trilogy as the overwhelming favourite and says he can cope with anything 35-year-old Wilder has in his armoury.

“I don’t think it matters, what he does, because it’s not about him, it’s about me, what I do,” Fury, with 30 wins from 31 fights, said.

“It wouldn’t matter if he ran around the ring in a circle, if he comes forward throwing bombs.

“It doesn’t make any difference. When we’re in there, I’ll adjust to whatever it is on the night and what he’s going to do.

“Winning is winning, an inch or a mile – I’ll take a knockout or I’ll take a points victory.

“It doesn’t matter, as long as you get the win, you move on to the next one.”

The 'next one' will most likely be the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua slated for early next year.

Ukrainian Usyk comfortably beat Joshua last month to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and potentially scuppering a money-spinning payday between Fury and Joshua in what would be the biggest British heavyweight bout of all time.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren said this week a fight against Joshua could still take place.