Abu Dhabi to host back-to-back jiu-jitsu world championships

Abu Dhabi will reinforce its status as the global home of jiu-jitsu when it hosts back-to-back world championship events at Zayed Sports City in November.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is slated for November 3-11 followed by the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, also known as the World Pro, from November 13-16.

The two events will provide Emirati fighters with the perfect platform to continue developing their skills against the world’s best and offer the last opportunity to qualify for the World Games 2022, in the United States.

The World Pro follows the successful hosting of the 12th edition in April, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s capability to host major events at the time of the pandemic.

“As we celebrate the country’s 50-year journey we also look forward to how we can support the vision of our leaders for the next 50, including promoting healthy, active lifestyle,” Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said.

“Furthermore with the UAE hosting Expo 2020, it has provided us with great inspiration and confidence in our organisation to host the two biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world in the space of two weeks.

“These events follow the hosting of fifth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship and truly cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of jiu-jitsu.

“The two championships in November will bring thousands of athletes under one roof and the jiu-jitsu fanbase around the world will have a chance to see the best of the best compete. It will certainly be a historic month for our sport.”

The Emirati jiu-jitsu athletes will be looking to build on recent strong performances on the international stage, having topped the Asian Championships medal table with four golds, four silvers and 10 bronze.

“We are confident our athletes will shine at both championships next month, especially after the high level of athleticism and technical skills displayed at the Asian Championship,” the UAE coach Ramon Lemos, said.

“Another thing that stood out was the performance of some of younger athletes, proving that the future is bright for the UAE.

“The final rounds of Mother of the Nation and Vice President Cup Leagues that took place recently were promising as we saw an increase in the technical levels in both men and women.

“These local championships provide a strong foundation for our athletes as they prepare to face the best in the world in November’s mega championships.”

Mohammed Hussain Al Marzouqi, the federation’s director, urged all world champions not to miss out and sign up for the 13th World Pro before registration closes at the end of October.

“After the successful hosting of 12th edition in April, an integrated plan and hard work was implemented to ensure the upcoming event could take place in November,” he said.

“This step reflects the commitment of the federation to welcome the largest number of athletes from all over the world, especially those who did not have the opportunity to participate in the last edition of the championship due to travel restrictions.”