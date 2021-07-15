Prosecutors investigate doping allegations against Bahrain Victorious at Tour de France

French police raided the bus and hotel of Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France. (CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON/EPA)

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious.

The prosecutor's office in the city of Marseille said that the investigation was into “acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification”, according to Reuters.

Riders’ rooms and the team bus were searched, while the team was asked to provide copies of all training files after Stage 17 on Wednesday night.

The team’s technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: “Following Stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests.

“We are committed to the highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be co-operating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders; recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the well-being of our team is a key priority.”

Judicial officials in Pau stated “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details. About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) in charge of the case were involved in the search, according to police.

The team will continue in the race, with Thursday’s Stage 18 to Luz Ardiden the last of the mountain legs.

Bahrain Victorious have enjoyed a successful Tour so far despite the loss of their main general classification hope Jack Haig in a crash on stage three.

They collected back-to-back wins on Stages 7 and 8 through Matej Mohoric and Dylan Teuns, while Wout Poels leads the king of the mountains classification and sprinter Sonny Colbrelli, twice in the top three on mountain stages, sits third in the points classification.

Pello Bilbao is the best placed of the team’s riders overall, sitting 10th, almost 13 minutes off UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey.

Their British rider Fred Wright, 22, is the youngest rider in this year’s event.

SEMI-FINAL Monterrey 1 Funes Mori (14) Liverpool 2 Keita (11), Firmino (90+1)

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Union Berlin (5.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Paderborn v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Freiburg (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (8.30pm) Sunday Mainz v Augsburg (5.30pm) Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Tim Paine (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

