Seven candidates vie for IOC presidency but it looks a three-horse race between Samaranch, Coe and Coventry

This combination of pictures created on January 30, 2025 shows candidates for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) (from top L) Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior and Morinari Watanabe. AFP

This combination of pictures created on January 30, 2025 shows candidates for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) (from top L) Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Prince Feisal Al Show more