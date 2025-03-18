This combination of pictures created on January 30, 2025 shows candidates for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) (from top L) Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior and Morinari Watanabe. AFP
Seven candidates vie for IOC presidency but it looks a three-horse race between Samaranch, Coe and Coventry

Any of those three would be a historic winner in the election in Greece on Thursday

Steve Luckings
March 18, 2025