Moroccan players celebrate winning bronze in the men's five-a-side blind football at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Reuters

Morocco's blind footballers hope Paralympics platform leads to bright future for game

Five-time African champions won bronze in Tokyo and have high expectations in Paris

Ian Hawkey
August 29, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

