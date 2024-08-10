Men's high jump gold medalist, Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, centre, silver medalist, Shelby McEwen, left, of the United States, and bronze medalist Mutaz Barshim, of Qatar, bite into their medals. AP
Men's high jump gold medalist, Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, centre, silver medalist, Shelby McEwen, left, of the United States, and bronze medalist Mutaz Barshim, of Qatar, bite into their medals. AP

Sport

Olympics

High jump legend Mutaz Barshim ends Olympic career with bronze medal at Paris 2024

Qatari great shows his enduring class despite failing to defend title he won in Tokyo

Andy Lewis

10 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal