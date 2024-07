Spectators watch from a fan zone set up at the Hotel de Ville, as Simone Biles, of the US, performs on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP

Spectators watch from a fan zone set up at the Hotel de Ville, as Simone Biles, of the US, performs on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. A Show more