Culture

Pop Culture

Simone Biles gets star-studded support on Olympics return, from Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga

A-list names turn out in droves to support American gymnast's comeback in Paris

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

29 July, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit