Simone Biles gets star-studded support on Olympics return, from Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga

Simone Biles's highly anticipated Olympics return was watched by a host of A-list names, including Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise. The Hollywood duo were joined by the likes of Snoop Dog, Ariana Grande and John Legend while cheering for the American's comeback, following her<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2021/08/01/simone-biles-withdraws-from-fifth-olympic-final-with-decision-pending-on-last-shot-at-gold/" target="_blank"> withdrawal from multiple events</a> at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to mental health issues and experiencing "the twisties", a dangerous condition that leaves gymnasts "feeling lost in the air". Biles and the rest of Team USA's gymnasts, which also includes Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, were competing in the qualification round on Sunday at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Gaga, who performed at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/27/gojira-metal-olympics-opening-ceremony-who/" target="_blank">opening ceremony</a> on Friday, expressed her support by posting a video of Biles on Instagram to her more than 50 million followers. “She nailed it, what an honour to be so close!" the pop star said. Gaga then posted another video of Biles on her Stories with the caption: “Unimaginable strength and talent … will never forget today, I’m so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women!” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/11/tom-cruise-visits-louvre-abu-dhabi-in-new-video/" target="_blank">Cruise</a> was also in the rafters, applauding and taking selfies with fans. Sat beside him were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/24/barbie-margot-robbie-oscars-snubbed/" target="_blank"><i>Barbie</i></a> director <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/08/06/greta-gerwigs-barbie-tops-1bn-globally-in-first-for-solo-woman-director/" target="_blank">Greta Gerwig</a> and David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/12/30/ariana-grande-gives-christmas-gifts-to-children-in-manchester-hospitals/" target="_blank">Grande</a> and her <i>Wicked</i> co-star Cynthia Erivo were accompanied by Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, as well as actress and film producer Lena Waithe. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/us-rapper-snoop-dogg-gets-down-in-the-desert-1.357526" target="_blank">Snoop Dogg</a>, who carried the Olympic torch through Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, hours before the opening ceremony, also watched with a comically impressed expression throughout. The rapper later showed his support for Biles by posting a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a jacket with the American flag's colours and a photo of Biles on the front. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/04/06/jonathan-glazer-jewish-support-oscars-speech/" target="_blank">Oscar</a>-winning actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/13/jessica-chastain-tells-of-her-devastating-visit-to-ukraine/" target="_blank">Jessica Chastain</a> was also present along with fashion editor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/vogue-editor-anna-wintour-addresses-kamala-harris-cover-controversy-1.1145199" target="_blank">Anna Wintour</a>, who was seated with director <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/01/13/elvis-director-baz-luhrmann-pays-tribute-to-lisa-marie-presley/" target="_blank">Baz Luhrmann</a>. Grammy Award-winner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/02/john-legend-closes-saadiyat-nights-concert-series-with-a-legendary-performance/" target="_blank">Legend</a> and his wife, television personality and cookbook author <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/06/29/chrissy-teigen-john-legend-baby/" target="_blank">Chrissy Teigen</a>, were also in the audience along with their children Luna and Miles. The Legend family were also photographed holding hand-drawn signs to cheer on Biles and Team USA. Biles has been a fan favourite since 2013 when she became the first African American to win the all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Since then, she has become a sporting superstar with seven Olympics and 30 World Championship medals. Last year she became the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/06/simone-biles-becomes-most-decorated-gymnast-in-the-world/" target="_blank">most decorated gymnast in the world</a> after she won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time. Biles's performance on Sunday was highly praised. She delivered near-perfect routines across multiple events, helping Team USA secure the top position in the qualification round.