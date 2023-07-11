Tom Cruise visits Louvre Abu Dhabi in new video

A video has been released showing Tom Cruise and his fellow Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast and crew exploring the UAE’s cultural sites and Emirati heritage.

The film’s co-stars are seen at Louvre Abu Dhabi and learning about traditional crafts, falconry, perfumery and other aspects of Emirati culture, and even trying their hands at a few. Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff hold falcons and Hayley Atwell watches a henna display.

Centred on the film’s Middle East premiere in the UAE capital, the clip begins with Tom Cruise’s arrival on the first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Midfield Terminal. There, he poses with director Christopher McQuarrie beside an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner that features Mission: Impossible livery on its engines.

The clip goes on to show the cast and crew speaking with The National’s Razmig Bedirian inside the terminal building, before moving on to Louvre Abu Dhabi, where the cast enjoyed a tour of the museum.

From here, viewers are given a glimpse into the premiere itself, which was hosted at Emirates Palace. Cruise, Pegg, Klementieff, Atwell and McQuarrie can be seen mingling with fans and the press.

Before the screening, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, introduces a behind-the-scenes documentary, where he speaks about the emirate’s growing cultural infrastructure, stating: “This is really what’s going to push us forward. I have many colleagues in the audience right now – whether it’s through gaming or film and television, this is the future – the future lies within you.”

Cruise can also be seen thanking Abu Dhabi's leaders for their support, saying the UAE has “such a beautiful and elegant culture and it's a privilege for all of us to be here”.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out now in UAE cinemas and will be released in the US on Wednesday