  • UAE judoka Aram Grigorian competes in -90kg event
  • Triathlon events given green light after pollution-related delays
  • Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi finishes fourth in 800m freestyle final
  • Ibrahim Adel scores twice as Egypt stun Spain in men's football
  • Rahimi shines as Morocco secure win over Iraq
  • UAE's Al Matrooshi posts personal best in 100m freestyle but misses cut for semi-finals
  • Algeria's Kaylia Nemour in the hunt for gymnastics medal
  • UAE police help French counterparts to secure Paris Olympics