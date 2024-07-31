- UAE judoka Aram Grigorian competes in -90kg event
- Triathlon events given green light after pollution-related delays
- Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi finishes fourth in 800m freestyle final
- Ibrahim Adel scores twice as Egypt stun Spain in men's football
- Rahimi shines as Morocco secure win over Iraq
- UAE's Al Matrooshi posts personal best in 100m freestyle but misses cut for semi-finals
- Algeria's Kaylia Nemour in the hunt for gymnastics medal
- UAE police help French counterparts to secure Paris Olympics