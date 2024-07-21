LeBron James helps USA avoid Olympics warm-up scare against South Sudan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/11/lebron-james-and-team-usa-fly-out-to-abu-dhabi-after-olympics-warm-up-win-over-canada/" target="_blank">LeBron James</a> rescued USA as South Sudan came close to stunning the American team's collection of NBA superstars in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-olympics-2024/" target="_blank">Olympic Games</a> warm-up in London. It should have been a mismatch. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/16/team-usa-australia-basketball-steph-curry/" target="_blank">The USA </a>roster had 12 players, all of them All-Stars or NBA champions or both, with a total of 189,038 points in regular-season careers and 7,832 combined starts. South Sudan had just four players who have appeared in an NBA game, scoring a combined 1,228 points and starting 19 games. But it was USA who trailed by 14 points at half-time before James rose to the challenge with 23 points, including the key score with just seconds left, as USA prevailed 101-100. Anthony Davis added 15 points with 11 rebounds for the US. For South Sudan, who are ranked 33 in the world, Marial Shayok scored 25 points while Carlik Jones had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Both sides will meet again in the pool stages of the Paris Olympics which get underway on Friday. James' layup with eight seconds left was the game-winner, and the win marked the 40th consecutive time that the Americans have won an international game with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/02/08/lebron-james-breaks-kareem-abdul-jabbars-all-time-nba-scoring-record/" target="_blank">NBA's all-time scoring leader</a>, who at 39 is set to become the oldest USA men's basketball Olympian ever. Playing in the same building as he did during the 2012 London Olympics - the O2 Arena - James came up big down the stretch. "The ending was good for us - just to feel that, to feel what it's going to feel like in Paris," American coach Steve Kerr said. "Good experience for us. Good reminder that when we play against teams, it's the biggest experience of their lives and we have to expect everyone to play like that." South Sudan had one final possession but Jones missed a jumper with six seconds remaining and Wenyen Gabriel missed two put-back attempts before the final buzzer. "South Sudan was amazing," Kerr said. "I did not do a great job of preparing my team. We did not focus enough on what they are capable of and that's on me. "I think that really allowed South Sudan to gain confidence early. "Once we turned it up in the second half, they had already knocked down a bunch of threes and were feeling really good about themselves." South Sudan got an Olympic berth based on their World Cup finish last year. Their national federation is led by former NBA player Luol Deng, and the team is coached by former NBA guard and now Houston assistant coach Royal Ivey. James gave both men credit after the match on Saturday. “To have that representation, to have that type of leadership over there, teaching them the right way how to play the game, that's good. That's great, actually,” James said. “The game is worldwide. There's not one place that you don't see the game being played. I think that's the beauty of it. The game of basketball brings together so many people.” “It's basketball. It happens,” American guard Stephen Curry added. “You want to play perfect every game; it doesn't happen. But can you dig deep and do the little things that help you win? Offense can come and go, but defense is the thing that helps you win championships, medals, all that stuff.”