USA v Serbia: LeBron James sees room for improvement despite second win in Abu Dhabi

LeBron James of USA, right, celebrates with teammate Stephen Curry during the game against Serbia at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.
Serbia go on the attack against USA.
LeBron James of USA takes pictures with fans after the 105-79 victory over Serbia in a friendly game in at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, July 18, 2024. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
Team USA have a team huddle after the game.
Stephen Curry of USA celebrates after the game.
LeBron James of USA controls the ball during the game against Serbia.
Stephen Curry of USA scores a lay up. Curry finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
Anthony Edwards of USA dunks the ball.
Bam Adebayo of USA takes pictures with fans after the game.
Anthony Edwards of USA dunks the ball.
The USA concluded the Abu Dhabi leg of their 2024 Paris Olympic Games preparations with a win over Serbia.
Vanja Marinkovic of Serbia scores against the USA.
Devin Booker of USA goes on the attack.
Stephen Curry of USA controls the ball.
Anthony Davis of USA scores during the game against Serbia.
LeBron James of USA controls the ball.
Anthony Edwards of USA takes on Vanja Marinkovic of Serbia.
LeBron James of USA guards against Vasilije Micic of Serbia.
LeBron James of USA, right, celebrates with teammate Stephen Curry during the game against Serbia at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.
Serbia go on the attack against USA.
LeBron James of USA takes pictures with fans after the 105-79 victory over Serbia in a friendly game in at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, July 18, 2024. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
Team USA have a team huddle after the game.
Stephen Curry of USA celebrates after the game.
LeBron James of USA controls the ball during the game against Serbia.
Stephen Curry of USA scores a lay up. Curry finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
Anthony Edwards of USA dunks the ball.
Bam Adebayo of USA takes pictures with fans after the game.
Anthony Edwards of USA dunks the ball.
The USA concluded the Abu Dhabi leg of their 2024 Paris Olympic Games preparations with a win over Serbia.
Vanja Marinkovic of Serbia scores against the USA.
Devin Booker of USA goes on the attack.
Stephen Curry of USA controls the ball.
Anthony Davis of USA scores during the game against Serbia.
LeBron James of USA controls the ball.
Anthony Edwards of USA takes on Vanja Marinkovic of Serbia.
LeBron James of USA guards against Vasilije Micic of Serbia.
LeBron James of USA, right, celebrates with teammate Stephen Curry during the game against Serbia at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.