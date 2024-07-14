Sport

Olympics

Team USA's Kerr and Curry call for unity after Trump assassination attempt

USA basketball team, in Abu Dhabi, call it a 'demoralising day for our country'

author image
Reem Abulleil

14 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Kerr and Curry call for unity following Trump assassination attempt

French ambassador to UAE hopes Paris Olympics will unite world

Team USA to use Abu Dhabi as launchpad for 17th Olympic title bid

Team USA land in Abu Dhabi for training camp ahead of Paris Olympics

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business Extra podcast: LinkedIn’s career growth

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space