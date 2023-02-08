LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record

LeBron James has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points.

With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points to break the record that stood for nearly four decades.

With four championship rings and nearly every other honour available to an NBA player, the 38-year-old James now has one of the most coveted records in the game.

After breaking the record, the Los Angeles Lakers star stretched out his arms and threw both hands in the air. Abdul-Jabbar, who was at the packed Crypto.com Arena, rose from his seat and cheered James. The game was stopped as some members of James’ family, including his wife, mother and his children, took the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.