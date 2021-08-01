Sifan Hassan confirms quest for unprecedented Olympic Games treble in Tokyo

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan has she will attempt an unprecedented Olympic treble in Tokyo track by gunning for gold in the 1,500 metres event as well as the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Hassan qualified for Monday's 5,000m final by winning her heat at the Olympic Stadium but had held off on a decision on whether she would add the shorter 1,500m to her Tokyo schedule.

On Sunday she released a statement confirming she would bid for an historic track treble, saying it was crucial "to follow my heart".

"Doing that is far more important than gold medals. That keeps me motivated and it keeps me enjoying this beautiful sport," she added.

The Ethiopian-born 28-year-old, a world champion in the 1,500m and 10,000m, will have to run the first round of the 1,500 in Monday's day session when temperatures are set to soar close to 40º Celsius.

She will then need to recover sufficiently before returning to the track in the evening for the strenuous 5,000m final.