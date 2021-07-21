Tokyo Olympics begins with softball victory for Japan - in pictures

Head coach Reika Utsugi of Team Japan takes the field with her players before their game against Team Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. (Yuichi Masuda/Getty)

The Tokyo Olympics has started a year late with victory for Japan’s women’s softball team over Australia in Fukushima.

The coronavirus pandemic is still casting a shadow over the Games despite the postponement and an opening event that was supposed to provide a boost to Fukushima a decade after its nuclear disaster was played in an empty arena.

But it was a winning start for the hosts, who emerged 8-1 victors after five innings.

"I feel relieved," said Japan's starting pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who surrendered just two hits.

Ueno, star of the softball team's 2008 gold medal run, struggled to throw strikes early and hit two Australians.

Coach Reika Utsugi said Ueno was too cautious after the pandemic had limited action. Ueno blamed her excitement on the "very long time" between Olympics – a remark she illustrated by outstretching her arms.

Ueno quickly bounced back and Australian Tarni Stepto said her side failed to exert patience at the plate, leaving bases loaded in the first after scoring the game's initial run.

Only buzzing cicadas and polite applause from a few hundred staff were heard as Japan's shots cleared the fence.

Players standing along the benches under the 30c sun shouted at the hitters all match while they needed ice water poured on their necks to help them stand the heat.

The six competing softball teams will face each other once over six days before the top four head to bronze and gold medal games.

