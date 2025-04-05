Tadhg O'Shea guides Tuz to win the Dubawi Stakes at Meydan Racecourse in March. The eight year old is drawn in Gate 5 of the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup night. Pawan Singh / The National
Tadhg O'Shea guides Tuz to win the Dubawi Stakes at Meydan Racecourse in March. The eight year old is drawn in Gate 5 of the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup night. Pawan Singh / The NaShow more

Sport

Horse Racing

Dubai World Cup 2025: The National's top picks as Forever Young aims to make history

The action kicks off with the lone Purebred Arabian contest before eight Thoroughbred races

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

April 05, 2025