Sheikh Hamdan enjoys 'great day' at Royal Ascot - in pictures

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, soaked in the sights and sounds of Royal Ascot.

Sheikh Hamdan posted images from the premier racing event on Instagram, alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with the caption "A great day at the #royalascot".

There was good news for Godolphin on Tuesday as Coroebus underlined his status as racing's best three-year-old miler by clinching the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes in a thrilling battle on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The 2000 Guineas winner, under William Buick, finished ahead of Lusail, My Prospero and Maljoom to claim a fourth Group 1 prize.

Meanwhile, Godolphin’s Hafit was beaten narrowly into third for a second time as he finished strongly to go down by a nose and neck in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase on day two of Royal Ascot in Wednesday.

“I’m happy with Hafit’s run,” jockey James Doyle said. “Being drawn one, we managed to get a decent position after a slow start. The ground is probably slightly quicker than he wants, and he was just lugging in a bit, but it was a good run.”

On Thursday, Godolphin’s Life Of Dreams will bid for the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes.