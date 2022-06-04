Desert Crown storms to glorious Derby victory for Sir Michael Stoute

Desert Crown stormed to success in the The Derby on Saturday to provide trainer Sir Michael Stoute with his sixth victory in the premier Classic.

It was in 1981 that Stoute first struck gold at Epsom with the incomparable Shergar, but the 2022 model, a lightly-raced son of Nathaniel, did his best impression of the great horse as Richard Kingscote produced a textbook effort in the saddle for a first British Classic win in just his second Derby ride.

Desert Crown, owned by Dubai businessman Saeed Suhail, was posted wide in mid-division in the early stages as Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favourite in the ideal position, but his class soon saw him tracking the Ballydoyle trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows, who had joined the runners in front rank.

The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, with Kingscote electing not to wait any longer with the smooth travelling colt approaching the two-furlong pole, allowing his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the Epsom crowd.

Princess Anne with winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute and owner Saeed Suhail. AFP

He only needed to be ridden out to record a two-and-a-half-length victory from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal.

Ralph Beckett’s Westover can perhaps count himself unlucky in third having been held behind the fading early pacesetters, but the day belonged to Stoute and Kingscote, with the Barbadian picking up his first Derby since Workforce’s victory in 2010.