Nicolai Hojgaard hopeful of another 'special week' at RAK Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard hopes the "good memories" of winning the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last year will hold him in good stead when he begins his title defence this week.

Hojgaard claimed a four-shot victory at Al Hamra Hills Golf Club for his second title on the DP World Tour, and the 21-year-old Dane will return to the course on Thursday attempting to go back-to-back.

“It was a special week last year and I’m really looking forward to getting back out there,” Hojgaard said.

“From when we first got to Al Hamra, as the week evolved, I started playing some good golf and my driving was probably what made the main difference that week. On the key holes I drove it really well.

“If you drive it well here you can get a nice long carry, which is definitely an advantage. It won’t surprise me if a long hitter wins the event this week.”

Hojgaard has enjoyed an encouraging start to the year on the DP World Tour, finishing tied-10th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, before this week placing tied-38th at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship will mark the second time he has defended a title after finishing in share of 27th at last year’s DS Automobiles Italian Open, a year after claiming his maiden DP World Tour title at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club – this year’s Ryder Cup host venue.

Hojgaard believes the experience of defending a title and returning to a venue where he has previously enjoyed success can help him this week in Ras Al Khaimah.

“When I returned to defend my title in Italy it was pretty cool,” he said. “I went out there knowing I had already played well on the course and that showed in my game for most of the week, so I don’t think there is more pressure as such.

“You get good memories every time you’re on a certain tee box or hitting an approach shot as you know you’ve been in this position before and executed it well. It’s different returning to a course where you’ve won but in a cool way.”

Victor Perez, winner of the season’s first Rolex Series event at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and two-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk will join Hojgaard at the culmination of the Desert Swing, along with former Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington, who has also won three major championships.