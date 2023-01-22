Victor Perez wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after dramatic finish at Yas Links

Victor Perez has won the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a dramatic final round of 66.

The Frenchman emerged from a group of 15 players started the final day at Yas Links within three strokes of the lead to take the title over a storied final 18 holes.

The 30-year-old, who was runner up when this competition was played at the National Course in 2019, finished on 18-under, the winner by one ahead of Sebastian Soderberg and Min Woo Lee.

The closing holes on the shores of the Arabian Gulf provided a thrilling climax. He held a one-stroke lead ahead of Lee and Soderberg as he lined up his tee shot on the par-3 17th.

His lead appeared in peril when he hit his tee shot into the bunker short and right of the pin. From there, though, he played one of the shots of his career, as he spun his escape back into the hole for a birdie two.

With a two-shot advantage playing the last, the Falcon Trophy was within his grasp, but closing out the win proved anything but simple.

His tee-shot found a poor lie in a fairway bunker. From there he hit his second shot heavy and in the direction of the water to the left.

The ball came to rest on the bank within the hazard line. He was able to advance the ball and managed to close out a bogey six. His playing partner Soderberg could manage no better than par.

It meant Lee could force a playoff if he eagled the last, but he fell agonisingly short, coming within inches of holing his chipped third shot.