Nicolai Hojgaard holds his nerve to triumph at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard acknowledged he had required “a clutch finish” after he became the first winner of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital.

The 20-year-old Dane finished on 24-under par to win the title in Al Hamra Golf Club’s debut on the DP World Tour.

The four-stroke margin of victory appeared convincing, but the champion required a comeback over the last six holes to quell the challenge of Jordan Smith.

Hojgaard held a five-stroke lead after firing an eagle 4 at the course’s signature hole, the par-5 third.

And yet a combination of fine scoring by Smith, plus a double-bogey and bogey in the space of four holes meant Hojgaard was two behind playing the 13th.

He followed a birdie there with an extraordinary eagle at the next. He drove his tee shot 356 yards into wasteland, but struck a 5-iron from the sand 249 yards to finish nine feet from the hole.

Coincidentally, Smith finished on the same score – 20-under par – as the last time he played competitively at Al Hamra, in 2016.

Back then, his total was good enough to land him the first Ras Al Khaimah Challenge title. This time, though, the Englishman fell just short of victory.

“It is very sweet, as it has been such a tough grind today,” Hojgaard said.

“I got off to a good start but then I was struggling quite a bit and I had to dig deep out there.

“The turning point was on 13 when I saw Jordan Smith had made a run and was two-up. I stepped up with a clutch finish so I am really happy.”

The win was Hojgaard’s second in his past 10 tournaments on the DP World Tour. Between him and his twin brother Rasmus, they already have five titles before their 21st birthday.

The tour will remain in the northern Emirate this week, as the Ras Al Khaimah Classic – replacing the postponed Qatar Masters – will also be played at Al Hamra.