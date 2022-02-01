Ras Al Khaimah's Al Hamra Golf Club: a hole-by-hole guide

Former Masters champion Danny Willett, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, the Hoojgaard twins, and a number of other luminaries will be stepping into uncharted territory when they tee it up in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in competition on Thursday.

Al Hamra Golf Club will be making its debut on the DP World Tour when it stages the first Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital from February 3-6.

It will be an intensive crash course for the players, given that a second event at the same track will follow on straight away afterwards. Al Hamra is also hosting the RAK Classic a week later, as a substitute for the Qatar Master, which was postponed due to Covid.

The course is a jewel of the Northern Emirates, shaped around four open water lagoons. Accepted wisdom suggests it could provide a fast start for the tour pros, but they will have to be at their best to maintain their scores during the testing holes in the middle of the round.

Ross McGowan, twice a winner on the DP World Tour and a runner up at the first Dubai World Championship behind Lee Westwood in 2009, is affiliated to the club.

The Englishman breaks down the best way to attack all 18 holes in this course guide for The National which you can read in the photo gallery above.