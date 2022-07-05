Tiger Woods draws a packed crowd on return to golf at JP McManus Pro-Am - in pictures

Fifteen-time major champion is preparing for the Open Championship at St Andrew's next week

John McAuley
Jul 05, 2022
Tiger Woods made his first appearance on Monday since May's US PGA Championship, when he ramped up preparations for the Open Championship in front of packed galleries at a pro-am event in Ireland.

The 15-time major champion, 46, sat out last month’s US Open as he continues to make his way back from injuries sustained in a life-threatening car crash in February last year, but returned to competitive action in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort in County Limerick.

Woods, who almost lost his right leg in the single-car accident, rode in a golf cart at times en route to a 5-over-par 77, although he still managed to wow the hefty crowd with a chip-in eagle at the par-5 12th hole. By the time the first round of the two-day event had concluded, the American ranked 43rd of the 50 players in the individual competition.

Woods agreed to the pro-am back in April, as he targets a 16th major title at next week’s 150th Open Championship, at St Andrews in Scotland. The former world No 1 lifted two of his three Claret Jugs at the “Home of Golf”, winning there in 2000 and 2005. The Open runs July 14-17.

After Day 1 of the JP McManus Pro-Am, which welcomed a host of leading names from the sport - LIV Golf Invitational Series members, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, were permitted to tee it up - American Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot lead following an 8-under 64.

Compatriot Rickie Fowler sits second, with England's Tyrrell Hatton third at 4-under. Meanwhile, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 1-under 71.

Updated: July 05, 2022, 6:10 AM
