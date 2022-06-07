Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open but still plans to compete at St Andrews

Tiger Woods will not play next week's US Open to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year, the American star announced on Tuesday.

The 15-time major champion, who suffered severe injuries in a February 2021 car crash, made an incredible return at the Masters earlier this year. But at the US PGA Championship last month, the former world No 1 struggled as he limped through the third round and ultimately withdrew.

"I previously informed [organisers] the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted.

However Woods said he still plans to play The Open at St Andrews in July.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP ProAm and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

The American star had been non-committal about playing in June 16-19 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Woods made an encouraging start in his return to competition as he shot a one-under-par 71 in the first round of the Masters in April but went on to finish 13 over for the week and in 47th place as the demanding course took a toll on his body.

He then teed it up at the US PGA Championship and despite his pre-tournament talk of having more strength and endurance since the Masters, he appeared to be in significant discomfort as he winced after many shots and battled to walk up hills.

The news came a day after the Washington Post quoted Greg Norman as saying that Woods had turned down a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"We're talking about high nine digits," Norman said.