Greg Norman says LIV Golf series applying for global rankings entry

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says the new series is planning to formally request acceptance into the global rankings system.

Australian Norman told Fox News that the controversial breakaway series has a "compelling case" for its tournaments to be awarded rankings points.

The issue of LIV Golf's events being recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system could be pivotal to the Saudi-backed series' future.

If players can earn rankings points from LIV events, it becomes easier for golfers on the circuit to qualify for golf's four major tournaments.

"We're actually applying for OWGR points right now. We're actually putting in our application probably over the weekend, if not Monday," Norman said on Fox.

"And it's a very compelling application. We've worked very, very closely with the technical committee understanding all the components of what you need to apply for it."

The emergence of LIV Golf this year has plunged the sport into turmoil, with several top players from the PGA Tour opting to switch series, which offers some of the richest purses in golf history.

The PGA Tour, however, has adopted a zero-tolerance stance towards the series, with commissioner Jay Monahan last week suspending 17 former or current tour players for making the switch.

Monahan is one of the eight members of the OWGR board which will rule on LIV's application to the rankings system.

Norman told Fox he believes Monahan should "recuse himself" from any vote on LIV's entry, citing a television interview the PGA Tour chief gave last week in which he defended his decision to issue suspensions.

"It's very interesting and it's sad to be, you know, putting that additional exerting pressure on it because our tour is a good tour," Norman said.

"It's supported, it's got an incredible field. Our point should be that if we get the OWGR out points, then everything else takes care of itself."

After making its debut in Britain last week, with South Africa's Charl Schwartzel taking the inaugural event at Centurion Club outside London with a winner's cheque of $4 million, LIV Golf will hold its first event in the United States from June 30-July 2 in Oregon.