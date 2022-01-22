Josh Hill makes history and the cut at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dubai-based teenager Josh Hill made history at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday morning, becoming the first UAE-born player to make the cut at the event.

The amateur, 17, had returned to Yas Links early in the day to complete his second round, and knew he needed to play the final six holes in 3-under par to climb to 3-over for the tournament and book a spot for the weekend.

Hill, who had dropped seven shots during Friday’s wind-affected second round, birdied three of his four closing holes on Saturday to sign off for a 76 and make the cut right on the number.

The Englishman, playing the DP World Tour event for the second time, will begin his third round at 11.50am alongside English duo Matt Wallace and Chris Paisley. Hill, who rose to prominence on the Mena Tour – he triumphed at the 2019 Al Ain Open to become the youngest winner of an Official Golf World Ranking event – has also been given an invite to next week’s Slync-io Dubai Desert Classic.

With Round 2 in Abu Dhabi now complete, Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and England’s James Morrison lead the way on 7-under, one shot ahead of a three-man group that includes European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter and world No 6 Viktor Hovland.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 winner in Abu Dhabi, heads a four-man group one shot further back on 5-under. Meanwhile, world No 2 Collin Morikawa and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy just about made the cut, with both on 3-over at the halfway stage.

The Rolex Series event, now in its 17th year, is being staged at Yas Links for the first time.