World Cup qualifiers set to be moved from China to Dubai over Covid-19 cases

China fans cheer before the recent World Cup qualifier against Guam at the match Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, Suzhou, Jiangsu province. Reuters

China look set to play their remaining matches in the second round of World Cup qualification in Dubai after two of the teams in their group reported Covid-19 infections.

On Monday, the country’s football association announced the news that the outstanding Group A matches, originally to take place in China, would be transferred to the UAE. Members of the Maldives and Syria camps had reportedly returned positive Covid-19 results.

"In view of the recent epidemic infections in the Maldives and Syrian national football teams ... they must be strictly quarantined upon entry and cannot participate in the games as scheduled," the Chinese Football Association said.

"According to recommendations from the AFC [Asian Football Confederation], the Chinese FA agreed that the remaining qualifying matches ... will not be held in Suzhou and will be transferred to Dubai and held there," it added.

China, currently second in the group, are scheduled to resume their campaign against the Maldives on Thursday. They then face the Philippines on June 9 before concluding the second round against group leaders Syria on June 15. Guam, bottom of the standings, make up the group.

Earlier this year, the Asian Football Confederation decided to use centralised hubs for each of the eight groups. The qualifiers have been repeatedly postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO First Test at Barbados

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

The Byblos iftar in numbers 29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month 50 staff members required to prepare an iftar 200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly 160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total 500 litres of soup is served during the holy month 200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes 350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes 5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat



MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

