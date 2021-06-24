Uefa scraps away goals rule in all club competitions from next season

All matches level on aggregate at the end of second leg will now go to extra-time

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has announced scraping of the away goals rule. AFP
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has announced scraping of the away goals rule. AFP

Uefa has decided to abolish the away goals rule for all club competitions from next season in Europe.

The decision will apply to competitions involving men's, women's and youth teams. That means the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women's Champions League matches will no longer use the rule.

Read More

France's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal against Portugal at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. ReutersEuro 2020: Karim Benzema ready for more after ending France goal drought

The region's governing body said all matches that are level on aggregate at the end of the second leg will now go to extra-time.

The away rule was introduced in 1965-66, but came under scrutiny last season with matches being held at neutral venues and without spectators due to the pandemic.

Now, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played at the end of the second leg, followed by a penalty shoot-out if the teams are still tied.

Explaining the decision, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams – especially in first legs – from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.

"There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.

"It is fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was," Ceferin added.

"The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of Uefa competitions since it was introduced in 1965. However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various meetings over the last few years. Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished."

The decision to scrap the away goals rule was taken by Uefa's Executive Committee following the recommendation of its Club Competitions Committee and the Women's Football Committee.

Uefa said since away goals will no longer be given additional weight to decide a tie, they would also not be used to determine the rankings when two or more teams are equal on points in the group stage.

The governing body stated that statistics since the mid-1970s showed the gap between home and away wins had reduced.

It talked about better pitch quality, standardised pitch sizes, and even VAR as factors in the decline of home advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain's away-goals victory over Bayern Munich in last season's quarter-finals will now be the last in the Champions League before the rule change.

The rule has led to some dramatic moments in recent years, including Tottenham's stoppage-time win over Ajax in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Published: June 24, 2021 06:55 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
Yas Marina Circuit's new track layout. Courtesy: Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: New-look track unveiled for 2021 season finale

F1
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
From left: The Dubai Mall next to the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Mosque are all among Dubai's most famous buildings. AFP, Chris Whiteoak / The National, Getty Images

Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future: 28 of Dubai's most famous buildings

Arts&Culture
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read