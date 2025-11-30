UAE weather: temperatures dip with rain forecast over National Day break

Temperatures across the country are set to continue to fall with rain forecast over the National Day holidays as the winter season approaches.

Low clouds over the coast and fog formation in the early hours has been forecast for the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of rainfall over some islands and western and coastal areas on Sunday, but conditions are expected to remain largely dry for the rest of the National Day holidays.

The NCM said the minimum temperature in Abu Dhabi will fall below 19°C and in Al Ain below 15°C over the next few days.

The highs and lows in Dubai will stay between 28°C to 30°C during the National Day break, but temperatures are set to decline steadily across the country as the week goes on.

The weather bureau forecasts that daytime temperatures will fall to 23°C in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and will drop to 21°C in Dubai on the same day.

The temperatures in the mountains and internal areas will dip to 9°C and will not go past 30°C in most coastal areas until Tuesday.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Sunday morning was 8.8°C in Raknah in Al Ain. The highest temperature in Sweihan, also in Al Ain, was 31.4°C.

National Day is celebrated on December 2 each year to mark the date when the UAE was founded.

The unsettled weather is unlikely to dampen the enthusiasm of the public, with a wide variety of shows, parades and community events lined up for the long weekend.

Spectacular firework displays will be held all over the nation, while live screenings of this year's National Day show will be broadcast at viewing areas set up in all seven emirates.