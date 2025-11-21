UAE weather: Speed limits reduced as heavy fog descends on Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Police have urged motorists to slow down as heavy fog descends on parts of the UAE.
Speed limits were reduced to 80kph in parts of Abu Dhabi on Friday, with the National Centre of Meteorology issuing a red weather alert until at least 10.30am.
"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog," police said on X. "They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely."
Police in Dubai also used social media to inform motorists of the treacherous conditions. "Dubai Police urge motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in Dubai," they said on X.
The red alert issued by the weather bureau applies in areas where visibility is reduced to 1km. Fog has been a mainstay this week with motorists also experiencing challenging conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Winter has started in the UAE, bringing cooler days. The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Wednesday was 9.2°C in Raknah, Al Ain.
Fog can cause major disruption, particularly during the winter, affecting airline schedules and causing problems on the roads. Most fog in the UAE is radiation fog, which occurs when the desert surface temperature drops rapidly. That, in turn, cools the moist air close to the surface that has typically been carried inland by sea breezes during the day.
This reduces the ability of the air to hold moisture, causing fog to form. Fog also requires particles in the air, such as dust, as water vapour condenses around them. It typically burns off by later in the morning.


