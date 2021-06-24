Euro 2020: Karim Benzema ready for more after ending France goal drought

Round of 16 clash against Switzerland another opportunity to add to his tally

France's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal against Portugal at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Reuters
France's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal against Portugal at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Reuters

After ending a nearly six-year wait for an international goal, Karim Benzema could score again as soon as Monday.

Read More

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank AugsteinEuro 2020: England v Germany an historic but one-sided rivalry

France will face Switzerland in the round of 16 at the European Championship and the striker may relish that contest for a couple of reasons.

Benzema might play more freely after scoring both goals in the 2-2 draw against Portugal on Wednesday, taking a huge weight off his back. They were his first goals for Les Bleus since October 2015.

“Everyone was waiting for this,” the Real Madrid forward said. “The pressure is different than when you’re playing for your club.”

He might also feel confident because it was against the Swiss that he produced his previous best performance for France in a 5-2 win at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He scored with an opportunist finish, set up a goal for Moussa Sissoko, and had a superb curling strike disallowed because it crossed the line just after referee Bjorn Kuipers blew the final whistle.

Euro 2020 Portugal v France player ratings

Brazilian fans in Salvador warmed to his flamboyant style and he was the No. 1 striker for coach Didier Deschamps. Antoine Griezmann was emerging on the international scene and Olivier Giroud was behind Benzema in the hierarchy.

The following year, Benzema’s international career was in freefall after a fallout with Deschamps.

It cost Benzema a place at Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in the final. Then, he watched from his television as France won the 2018 World Cup.

A change of heart from Deschamps saw Benzema surprisingly recalled just before Euro 2020 and, after a frustrating performance last Saturday against Hungary, he was at his classy best against Portugal.

“Those goals were important for Karim,” Deschamps said. “But he never stopped believing in himself and I’ve never stopped believing in him.”

Benzema’s tally of 29 goals in 86 international appearances seems a bit low for a player of such technical ability. However, there is far more to his game than goals. He is an unselfish forward who creates space for others, a mixture of finisher, playmaker and provider.

Former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s record all-time leading scorer with 450 goals and credited Benzema’s role in achieving that during the nine years they played together. Their bond was evident when they walked off the field on Wednesday with their arms around each other.

Benzema has come into his own at Madrid since Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

He has moved up to fifth overall on Madrid’s list of scorers with 279 goals and is tied for fourth highest in the Champions League with 71.

Published: June 24, 2021 05:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
Yas Marina Circuit's new track layout. Courtesy: Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: New-look track unveiled for 2021 season finale

F1
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
From left: The Dubai Mall next to the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Mosque are all among Dubai's most famous buildings. AFP, Chris Whiteoak / The National, Getty Images

Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future: 28 of Dubai's most famous buildings

Arts&Culture
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read