Tottenham reportedly in advanced talks with ex-Roma coach Fonseca

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca about becoming their new manager, according to British media reports.

Portuguese Fonseca, 48, has emerged as the front runner to fill the vacancy after talks with former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte broke down last week.

Ryan Mason was put in caretaker charge until the end of the season as Spurs finished a disappointing seventh in the Premier League. As a result, Tottenham only managed to qualify for the Europa League Conference starting in 2021/22.

The North London club sacked Jose Mourinho in April less than a week before the Carabao Cup final. Unperturbed by his 17 months in charge at Spurs, Roma have appointed Mourinho as their new coach for next season.

Tottenham have already appointed a new sporting director in Fabio Paratici, who has joined after 11 years at Juventus.

However, Spurs supremo Daniel Levy's efforts to replace Mourinho have so far proved less successful.

The shortlist included highly-rated Leipzig coach Julian Naglesmann, who opted to take over at Bayern Munich to replace Germany-bound Hansi Flick, another Levy consideration.

Brendan Rodgers' stock is sky high after leading Leicester City to an FA Cup triumph but the Northern Irishman has committed himself to the Foxes foe the foreseeable.

Tottenham 2020/21 ratings

MANAGERS: Jose Mourinho 3 - A 6-2 win over Manchester United and a place at the Premier League summit masked a litany of problems between manager and squad. The team seemed unable to formulate plans to attack or defend, and the 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League was one of the worst performances by an English club in Europe in decades. Unceremoniously sacked less than a week before the League Cup final. Reuters Ryan Mason 6 - Given the reins six days before the League Cup final, which Spurs went on to lose to Manchester City. Inherited a squad low on confidence but bursting with talent. It remains to be seen whether he has done enough to make the role permanent. after guiding Spurs home to seventh, above Arsenal but below West Ham. AFP GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris 5 - The World Cup winner has been something of a liability the past two seasons, constantly putting his defenders under unnecessary pressure with passing in tight situations they are ill-equipped to deal with. At 34, the Frenchman's best days are behind him and Spurs would do well to target a significant upgrade. Reuters Joe Hart 5 - Was given chances in cup competitions but while the former England No 1 didn't make too many mistakes he hardly did enough to put any real pressure on Lloris. Forced to apologise after his social media team posted a message of "job done" on his Instagram account following Spurs' Europa League exit. Reuters DEFENDERS: Joe Rodon 7 - The Welsh defender, 23, has not looked out of place in the Premier League after signing from Championship club Swansea City last October. Can easily stake a claim as Spurs' best centre-back, given how far his more experienced teammates have fallen. Getty Images Davinson Sanchez 3 - Has the speed, strength and agility to be one of the best in the business. Sadly for Spurs and the Colombian, he lacks the composure and anticipation needed to go with it. Was given the runaround by Jamie Vardy on the final day of the season. Getty Images Serge Aurier 7 - The Ivorian is capable of both the sublime and stupid - often within the same 90 minutes. A tour de force when he has the wind in his sails, but defending still needs improvement. EPA Toby Alderweireld 6 - There was a time when any defence with the Belgian in it would regularly record the most shutouts in a season. Those halcyon days looked long gone in 2020/21 but if the Belgian can recapture his best form, Spurs will once again have one of Europe's finest at the heart of their rearguard. EPA Matt Doherty 4 - Has looked uncomfortable all season whether as part of a flat back four or as a right wingback. Signed to usurp Serge Aurier but the former Wolves man has been a huge disappointment. Needs to be more consistent; Spurs will demand much more from their Irish international next season. Getty Images Ben Davies 5 - A solid, if unspectacular, season from the Welshman who will find it hard to dislodge Sergio Reguilon on the left of Spurs' defence. Reuters Japhet Tanganga 4 - The young defender's season has been severely hampered by injuries but is highly thought of by the Spurs hierarchy and will look to push for more regular football next season. Reuters Eric Dier 6 - Restored to his more favoured position of centre-back under Mourinho. The England international's heart and desire are never in question but the same cannot always be said for his judgement and temperament. Capable of much more. Getty Images Sergio Reguilon 6 - Came into North London like a wrecking ball with some devastating performances down Tottenham's left. Has struggled to recapture that early form after a mid-season injury and hardly endeared himself to fans when he was pictured alongside teammate Erik Lamela flouting lockdown rules over the Christmas period. Getty Images MIDFIELDERS: Harry Winks 5 - Largely discarded by Mourinho, the England midfielder struggled to impose his passing game in his limited outings. Although he was by no means alone in that department. AFP Erik Lamela 6 - Probably the only player in world football who still uses the 'drag over'. A great ball carrier but a lack of end product has always held the Argentine back. Did score one of the great goals of the North London derby with a 'Rabona' in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. AFP Moussa Sissoko 5 - Briefly formed an impregnable partnership with Hojbjerg at the start of the season with the two dogs of war immense in November's win over Manchester City in particular. Has looked a shadow of the player powering Spurs' midfield engine room of the past few seasons though. Getty Images Dele Alli 5 - Another to be given the cold shoulder by Mourinho. Restored to the side under Mason but the relationship with Spurs fans has been fractured by a perceived lack of effort and interest on Alli's part. There is no doubting his talent and Spurs still have a gem if he can rediscover it. AFP Tanguy Ndombele 6 - The most improved player in the Spurs squad by a distance, but then the Frenchman had set a pretty low bar. Shades of Moussa Dembele the way he protects the ball and his goal against Sheffield United was world class. Can emerge as a real leader in this team if he becomes more consistent. Getty Images Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 8 - The Dane's performances up until March had him earmarked as one of the signings of the season. A failure to maintain that form is more down to fatigue than any weakness in his game. The most destructive player in the league. AFP Giovani Lo Celso 6 - A class act on the ball but too often goes missing in games. AFP FORWARDS: Lucas Moura 7 - A fan favourite for his all-action style and 'that' Champions League hat-trick. Few players tend to run down more blind alleys than the Brazilian, who has been used in every attacking position this term without nailing down a role in any. AFP Gareth Bale 8 - Hit or miss? Though a return of 16 goals - including a sublime league hat-trick against Sheffield United - suggests Bale's return to Spurs on a season-long loan has been a success, the special moments have been fleeting. Unlikely that Spurs will pursue another deal unless the Welshman and Real Madrid drastically reduce their demands. AFP Harry Kane 8 - Received criticism after the League Cup final defeat with Spurs fans accusing their talisman of underperforming in major finals. And while it is true Kane has failed to deliver in three championship games, to overlook his overall contribution is borderline ridiculous. Finished the season with 23 league goals to claim the Golden Boot and was also the main provider for others. Looks to have finally run out of patience with Spurs' failures to challenge for major honours. Would be a huge blow if he were to leave. AFP Carlos Vinicius 5 - A hat-trick against non-league Marine was the highlight of the Brazilian's loan spell in North London. Has the attributes to be a top player but is unlikely to have done enough to persuade Spurs to make his move from Benfica permanent. Reuters Steven Bergwijn 5 - Another who lost form and favour under Mourinho. The Dutch winger's profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly early on in the season. AFP Son Heung-min 8 - Simply unplayable at times early on in the season, the South Korean has the pace to terrify any defender and the poise to finish most of the chances that fall his way. Scored 17 Premier League goals as he and Kane forged a 40-goal partnership. Reuters

It is also reported Levy made an unsuccessful approach to Paris Saint-Germain regarding bringing former manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club. The Argentine would have proven a popular choice among the Spurs faithful after five largely successful years at the club before being sacked in December 2019 and replaced with Mourinho.

However, Levy's efforts to lure Pochettino back to the club he helped guide to a first Champions League final in 2019 were swiftly rebuffed by PSG.

Fonseca left Roma at the end of last season after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing seventh in Serie A, and were beaten by Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.

He joined Roma in 2019 on a two-year contract with the option for a third year if the club reached the Champions League next season.

The Mozambique-born Fonseca previously coached Shakhtar Donetsk where he won the league and cup double in all three seasons with the Ukrainian club.

He also won the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2017.

Fonseca has also coached Portuguese clubs including Pacos Ferreira, Braga and Porto.

He famously donned a Zorro costume during a 2017 post-match news conference after Shakhtar beat Manchester City 2-1 to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.