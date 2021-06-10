Tottenham reportedly in advanced talks with ex-Roma coach Fonseca

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy's efforts to replace Mourinho have so far proved less successful

Paulo Fonseca, dressed as Zorro, attends a news conference after a Champions League match against Manchester City in 2017. Reuters
Paulo Fonseca, dressed as Zorro, attends a news conference after a Champions League match against Manchester City in 2017. Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca about becoming their new manager, according to British media reports.

Portuguese Fonseca, 48, has emerged as the front runner to fill the vacancy after talks with former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte broke down last week.

Read More

Antonio Conte guided Chelsea to the 2016/17 Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge. PATottenham left in a mess after failed attempt to make Antonio Conte their new manager

Ryan Mason was put in caretaker charge until the end of the season as Spurs finished a disappointing seventh in the Premier League. As a result, Tottenham only managed to qualify for the Europa League Conference starting in 2021/22.

The North London club sacked Jose Mourinho in April less than a week before the Carabao Cup final. Unperturbed by his 17 months in charge at Spurs, Roma have appointed Mourinho as their new coach for next season.

Tottenham have already appointed a new sporting director in Fabio Paratici, who has joined after 11 years at Juventus.

However, Spurs supremo Daniel Levy's efforts to replace Mourinho have so far proved less successful.

The shortlist included highly-rated Leipzig coach Julian Naglesmann, who opted to take over at Bayern Munich to replace Germany-bound Hansi Flick, another Levy consideration.

Brendan Rodgers' stock is sky high after leading Leicester City to an FA Cup triumph but the Northern Irishman has committed himself to the Foxes foe the foreseeable.

Tottenham 2020/21 ratings

It is also reported Levy made an unsuccessful approach to Paris Saint-Germain regarding bringing former manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club. The Argentine would have proven a popular choice among the Spurs faithful after five largely successful years at the club before being sacked in December 2019 and replaced with Mourinho.

However, Levy's efforts to lure Pochettino back to the club he helped guide to a first Champions League final in 2019 were swiftly rebuffed by PSG.

Fonseca left Roma at the end of last season after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing seventh in Serie A, and were beaten by Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.

He joined Roma in 2019 on a two-year contract with the option for a third year if the club reached the Champions League next season.

The Mozambique-born Fonseca previously coached Shakhtar Donetsk where he won the league and cup double in all three seasons with the Ukrainian club.

He also won the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2017.

Fonseca has also coached Portuguese clubs including Pacos Ferreira, Braga and Porto.

He famously donned a Zorro costume during a 2017 post-match news conference after Shakhtar beat Manchester City 2-1 to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Published: June 10, 2021 12:37 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read