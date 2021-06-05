Tottenham managerial setback as talks with Antonio Conte break down

MANAGERS: Jose Mourinho 3 - A 6-2 win over Manchester United and a place at the Premier League summit masked a litany of problems between manager and squad. The team seemed unable to formulate plans to attack or defend, and the 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League was one of the worst performances by an English club in Europe in decades. Unceremoniously sacked less than a week before the League Cup final. Reuters

Ryan Mason 6 - Given the reins six days before the League Cup final, which Spurs went on to lose to Manchester City. Inherited a squad low on confidence but bursting with talent. It remains to be seen whether he has done enough to make the role permanent. after guiding Spurs home to seventh, above Arsenal but below West Ham. AFP

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris 5 - The World Cup winner has been something of a liability the past two seasons, constantly putting his defenders under unnecessary pressure with passing in tight situations they are ill-equipped to deal with. At 34, the Frenchman's best days are behind him and Spurs would do well to target a significant upgrade. Reuters

Joe Hart 5 - Was given chances in cup competitions but while the former England No 1 didn't make too many mistakes he hardly did enough to put any real pressure on Lloris. Forced to apologise after his social media team posted a message of "job done" on his Instagram account following Spurs' Europa League exit. Reuters

DEFENDERS: Joe Rodon 7 - The Welsh defender, 23, has not looked out of place in the Premier League after signing from Championship club Swansea City last October. Can easily stake a claim as Spurs' best centre-back, given how far his more experienced teammates have fallen. Getty Images

Davinson Sanchez 3 - Has the speed, strength and agility to be one of the best in the business. Sadly for Spurs and the Colombian, he lacks the composure and anticipation needed to go with it. Was given the runaround by Jamie Vardy on the final day of the season. Getty Images

Serge Aurier 7 - The Ivorian is capable of both the sublime and stupid - often within the same 90 minutes. A tour de force when he has the wind in his sails, but defending still needs improvement. EPA

Toby Alderweireld 6 - There was a time when any defence with the Belgian in it would regularly record the most shutouts in a season. Those halcyon days looked long gone in 2020/21 but if the Belgian can recapture his best form, Spurs will once again have one of Europe's finest at the heart of their rearguard. EPA

Matt Doherty 4 - Has looked uncomfortable all season whether as part of a flat back four or as a right wingback. Signed to usurp Serge Aurier but the former Wolves man has been a huge disappointment. Needs to be more consistent; Spurs will demand much more from their Irish international next season. Getty Images

Ben Davies 5 - A solid, if unspectacular, season from the Welshman who will find it hard to dislodge Sergio Reguilon on the left of Spurs' defence. Reuters

Japhet Tanganga 4 - The young defender's season has been severely hampered by injuries but is highly thought of by the Spurs hierarchy and will look to push for more regular football next season. Reuters

Eric Dier 6 - Restored to his more favoured position of centre-back under Mourinho. The England international's heart and desire are never in question but the same cannot always be said for his judgement and temperament. Capable of much more. Getty Images

Sergio Reguilon 6 - Came into North London like a wrecking ball with some devastating performances down Tottenham's left. Has struggled to recapture that early form after a mid-season injury and hardly endeared himself to fans when he was pictured alongside teammate Erik Lamela flouting lockdown rules over the Christmas period. Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS: Harry Winks 5 - Largely discarded by Mourinho, the England midfielder struggled to impose his passing game in his limited outings. Although he was by no means alone in that department. AFP

Erik Lamela 6 - Probably the only player in world football who still uses the 'drag over'. A great ball carrier but a lack of end product has always held the Argentine back. Did score one of the great goals of the North London derby with a 'Rabona' in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. AFP

Moussa Sissoko 5 - Briefly formed an impregnable partnership with Hojbjerg at the start of the season with the two dogs of war immense in November's win over Manchester City in particular. Has looked a shadow of the player powering Spurs' midfield engine room of the past few seasons though. Getty Images

Dele Alli 5 - Another to be given the cold shoulder by Mourinho. Restored to the side under Mason but the relationship with Spurs fans has been fractured by a perceived lack of effort and interest on Alli's part. There is no doubting his talent and Spurs still have a gem if he can rediscover it. AFP

Tanguy Ndombele 6 - The most improved player in the Spurs squad by a distance, but then the Frenchman had set a pretty low bar. Shades of Moussa Dembele the way he protects the ball and his goal against Sheffield United was world class. Can emerge as a real leader in this team if he becomes more consistent. Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 8 - The Dane's performances up until March had him earmarked as one of the signings of the season. A failure to maintain that form is more down to fatigue than any weakness in his game. The most destructive player in the league. AFP

Giovani Lo Celso 6 - A class act on the ball but too often goes missing in games. AFP

FORWARDS: Lucas Moura 7 - A fan favourite for his all-action style and 'that' Champions League hat-trick. Few players tend to run down more blind alleys than the Brazilian, who has been used in every attacking position this term without nailing down a role in any. AFP

Gareth Bale 8 - Hit or miss? Though a return of 16 goals - including a sublime league hat-trick against Sheffield United - suggests Bale's return to Spurs on a season-long loan has been a success, the special moments have been fleeting. Unlikely that Spurs will pursue another deal unless the Welshman and Real Madrid drastically reduce their demands. AFP

Harry Kane 8 - Received criticism after the League Cup final defeat with Spurs fans accusing their talisman of underperforming in major finals. And while it is true Kane has failed to deliver in three championship games, to overlook his overall contribution is borderline ridiculous. Finished the season with 23 league goals to claim the Golden Boot and was also the main provider for others. Looks to have finally run out of patience with Spurs' failures to challenge for major honours. Would be a huge blow if he were to leave. AFP

Carlos Vinicius 5 - A hat-trick against non-league Marine was the highlight of the Brazilian's loan spell in North London. Has the attributes to be a top player but is unlikely to have done enough to persuade Spurs to make his move from Benfica permanent. Reuters

Steven Bergwijn 5 - Another who lost form and favour under Mourinho. The Dutch winger's profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly early on in the season. AFP