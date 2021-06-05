Gareth Bale to discuss Real Madrid future with new manager Carlo Ancelotti

Wales forward's future uncertain after season-long loan at Tottenham

Wales forward Gareth Bale has said he expects to discuss his future at Spanish giants Real Madrid with the team's new manager Carlo Ancelotti after the European Championship starts.

Bale is due to return to Madrid following a season-long loan spell at Premier League side Tottenham but with one year left on his contract at the La Liga team, speculation about his future has increased in recent weeks.

Ancelotti, who left Everton this week and returned to Madrid for a second spell as coach, was in charge when they signed Bale in 2013 and enjoys a good relationship with the 31-year-old.

"I know Carlo's returned and I get on with him really well, but I'm just concentrating on now," Bale told Sky Sports.

"I'm sure I'll have a conversation with him at some point and I'll go from there when that happens. As soon as the Euros finishes then I'll go from there."

Bale won the first of his four Champions League titles under Italian Ancelotti in 2014 and described the manager as a "great guy."

"We had a great time together at Real, I'm sure he's going to be amazing in charge there," Bale added. "I spoke to him when we played Everton at the start of the season, we hugged and had a little chat which was nice.

"But I'm still in the same boat and haven't thought about it too much. I'm concentrated on our preparation and what's going to happen in the Euros. I'll sort the rest of it after."

Wales, who take on Albania in a friendly late on Saturday, begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on June 12.

Published: June 5, 2021 10:16 AM

