Smile of a champion! Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp back home after title celebrations - in pictures

Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at his home in Formby, Liverpool, on Friday after the Reds clinched their first league title since 1990. AP (Associated Press)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably ecstatic as he returned to his home in Formby after celebrating his team's historic Premier League title win.

Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City sealed the Premier League crown for Liverpool - their first in 30 years.

Klopp said while he wants to enjoy the moment with fans, restrictions due to the pandemic means the victory parade will have to wait.

"We will create pictures in the future with the parade whenever it will be for all our supporters," said Klopp. "We will be together and enjoy this in a proper manner."

A first league title in three decades caps a meteoric rise for Liverpool after Klopp arrived in 2015 with the club struggling just to break into the top four. But the former Borussia Dortmund manager remains hungry for more silverware.

"What they did over the last two or three years is just exceptional and a pure joy for me to coach them," said Klopp, who watched City's defeat alongside his players at a hotel.

"It's just been a really exciting ride from the first day I arrived and it is not over yet, that's the good thing.

"The team all look like they have a good few years in their legs but for tonight we just enjoy this moment. It is the best thing I can imagine, it's more than I ever dreamed of to be honest."

Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😀 pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk said Liverpool had to raise their game even higher this season to overhaul City after a club record 97 points was still only good enough for second last season.

"What a season. We've been incredible. To be part of this group of players and part of this journey is incredible and I am very proud to be able to call myself a Premier League winner," he said.

"In the league this year we have taken it to another level. We have been so consistent and played so well."

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

