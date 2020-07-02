Marcus Rashford's breakfast club, 'God-like' Zlatan and his students - best of football on social media

Marcus Rashford has won many plaudits for his charitable efforts this year. EPA

Zlatan Ibrahimovic still isn't lacking self belief

God and his students pic.twitter.com/PzRgHr8uiM — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) June 26, 2020

Never been shy has Zlatan - a fact that won't be lost on anyone who has read his thoroughly entertaining autobiography.

The Milan striker has often referred to himself as "God" on his social media, and he's been at it again, this time bringing his teammates into the action.

Given he has scored more than 350 league goals in a glittering career, he probably has a few useful words of advice. But over the years he's also shown how not to behave on a football pitch, with a dozen red cards during his career.

So, a perfect role model?

Marcus Rashford warms the heart

Breakfast club.

Where friendships were made ♥️ pic.twitter.com/txD6w9VrQX — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 28, 2020

One of the stories of the summer has been the Manchester United striker's successful campaign for free school meals for deprived children in the UK to continue throughout the summer.

The 22-year-old overcame a tough childhood and revealed his family relied on free school meals.

The throwback image posted by the England star has further endeared him to the UK public.

Kevin de Bruyne is a red

Happy birthday to Kopite and Michael Owen admirer Kevin de Bruyne.pic.twitter.com/WsD8TY5nEN — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) June 28, 2020

Manchester City fell short of Premier League success this time around, as Liverpool were crowned champions.

But at least for midfield dynamo Kevin de Bruyne, there may have been slight consolation that the team who did win the title were once close to his heart as shown by this tweet which popped up again this week.

Of course, allegiances can change over the years - and De Bruyne has never been shy about his fondness for Liverpool.

As for his choice of Michael Owen, come on, it's Robbie Fowler all the way.

... it's KDB again

If he's seen wearing colours other than the blue of Manchester City (or red of Liverpool!) one day, how about the black and white of Newcastle United?

Steve Bruce would certainly like it, and let's be honest, which manager in the world wouldn't want the pass-master in their side?

It's also good to see a manager having a laugh, especially having just been dumped out of the FA Cup.

Queen Elizabeth is a Millwall fan

The Queen at The Den this evening. pic.twitter.com/zhvr9W0KG2 — Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) June 30, 2020

The cardboard fan cutouts are a good idea amid the empty stadiums. However, the concept has thrown up a few surprises in England.

First, there was former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in attendance at Leeds United. And now the Queen has turned up at The Den - the home of second tier club Millwall, which is regarded as one of the more intimidating locations to experience the beautiful game.

Someone fetch her a half-time cuppa.

Carlo Ancelotti's name game at Everton

It’s not his fault its the clubs however it’s a belter tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/04DUp6M20Q — Luke Garbutt (@luke_garbutt) June 30, 2020

Even as a fan it can be hard these days to keep up with all of the comings and goings at some of the big clubs as they ship players out around the world on loan.

Shouldn't a manager know who he has at his disposal though?

Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge at Everton since December, so has had a full six months to get used to his squad. One name that escaped him was Luke Garbutt - a club stalwart of 11 years, who spent the current campaign on loan at Ipswich Town in the third tier.

To be fair to Ancelotti, Garbutt only made five Premier League appearances for Everton in more than a decade before his recent release.