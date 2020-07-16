Marcus Rashford 8, Mason Greenwood 5; Wilfried Zaha 7: Crystal Palace v Manchester United player ratings

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-MAN UTD CRYSTAL PALACE RATINGS: Vicente Guaita - 6: No chance with two brilliant United finishes. A decent save from Martial in second half. AFP (AFP)

Manchester United kept up their chase for a Champions League qualification spot after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial sealed a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

With two games remaining, United are in fifth place on 62 points, behind Leicester City on goal difference, with third-placed Chelsea on 63.

After West Ham visit Old Trafford on Wednesday, United go to Leicester on the final day of the season in what could be a decider for fourth place.

"We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no-one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team are 19 unbeaten in all competitions.

"We have done fantastic since the restart. These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality."

Rashford opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Martial wrapped up the win with 12 minutes left in south London.

Palace pushed the visitors hard and would have been left frustrated after Wilfried Zaha was denied a penalty by the video assistant referee, while Jordan Ayew also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

