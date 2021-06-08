Manchester United Premier League squad: Pogba, Cavani and Fernandes retained; Romero goes

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

epaselect epa09230273 Goalkeeper David de Gea (C) of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during the penalty shoot-out of the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United in Gdansk, Poland, 26 May 2021. EPA/Maja Hitij / POOLEuropa League final, Glazers and more in our Manchester United 2020/21 season quiz

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next on the list is Manchester United, who endured another frustrating season in terms on adding to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet but did show signs of improvement in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished second in the table – one place and eight points better than the previous campaign – but narrowly failed in their quest to win a first trophy since 2017.

United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final when the Red Devils lost 11-10 in a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper David de Gea missing the final spot-kick.

Manchester United

2020/21 Premier League position: 2nd

Retained

Eric Bailly

Di'Shon Bernard

Nathan Bishop

Bruno Fernandes

D'Mani Mellor

Edinson Cavani

Tahith Chong

Diogo Dalot

David de Gea

Reece Devine

Amad Diallo

Anthony Elanga

Noam Emeran

Alvaro Fernandez

Will Fish

Ethan Galbraith

James Garner

Lee Grant (Offer)

Mason Greenwood

Johan Guadagno

Bjorn Hardley

Dean Henderson

Pereira Andreas

Dillon Hoogewerf

Joe Hugill

Zidane Iqbal

Daniel James

Phil Jones

Marc Jurado

Matej Kovar

Ethan Laird

Dylan Levitt

Victor Lindelof

Jesse Lingard

Harry Maguire

Anthony Martial

Ondrej Mastny

Juan Mata (Offer)

Nemanja Matic

Charlie McCann

Charlie McNeill

Scott McTominay

Hannibal Mejbri

Mateo Mejia

Teden Mengi

Alex Telles

Facundo Pellistri

Paul Pogba

Logan Pye

Marcus Rashford

Fred

Charlie Savage

Luke Shaw

Shola Shoretire

Connor Stanley

Martin Svidersky

Axel Tuanzebe

Donny Van De Beek

Radek Vitek

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Charlie Wellens

Brandon Williams

Paul Woolston (Offer)

Released

Jacob Carney

Joel Castro Pereira

Mark Helm

Arnau Puigmal

Sergio Romero

Max Taylor

Aliou Traore

Updated: June 8, 2021 04:08 PM

