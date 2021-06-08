Europa League final, Glazers and more in our Manchester United 2020/21 season quiz

Test your knowledge about the Premier League club's recent campaign

It was a strange sort of season for Manchester United and their supporters. There was undoubted progress, with a comfortable runner-up finish in the Premier League and a run to a European final.

But that was tempered somewhat by the disappointing loss in the Europa League final and another trophyless season. Then there was the angry fallout over the ill-fated and misjudged European Super League breakaway attempt in which United's owners, the Glazer family, actively participated.

From a football perspective, there is plenty to build on for United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look ahead to next season.

Before all of that, though, let's see how well you remember United's 2020/21 season with Andy Mitten's quiz. Test your knowledge and share with friends to see who comes out on top. Good luck!

Published: June 8, 2021 08:37 AM

