Europa League final, Glazers and more in our Manchester United 2020/21 season quiz

MANCHESTER UNITED SEASON RATINGS: GOALKEEPERS: David de Gea 6 - By his own high standards and the fact he’s the best paid player in the Premier League, an underwhelming season. Started 35 matches as he lost his undisputed number one status Dean Henderson. Appeared a more solid pair of hands towards the end and started in Gdansk. One of the very few title-winners left at the club and he could have added a Europa League, but he took the penalty which decided the match. EPA

Dean Henderson - 7. In the squad 60 times, more than any other player and started 26 games (picking up three yellow cards). Got the games he wanted and deserved and convinced in some, if not all. Ultra-confident and highly vocal, but needs to be more stable playing in front of 74,000 next season. Encouraging. Getty

DEFENDERS: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7. The right back continues to improve. His tackling has never been an issue, his final balls and forward positioning have – though he got better and made as many assists as Shaw. Much better when confident and needs to be pushed, hence United looking for a backup right back to provide competition. AP

Luke Shaw - 9. Players’ player of the year and had his best season of his seven, injury-hit ones at the club. Pushed by Telles, he pushed himself. Confident going forward and made six assists – though got 13 yellow cards. Key player, his goal at Manchester City was a highlight. Getty

Alex Telles - 5. The Brazilian left back started only 15 matches after his move from Porto. His presence upped Luke Shaw’s game significantly. Packs a fine cross and has his merits but would have hoped to appear more. Getty

Eric Bailly - 5. Signed a new contract on the condition that he’ll play more after only 21 games of the 61 United played this season. It’s up to him to show he’s worth it. Started against his former team in Gdansk but even there, he gave away stupid fouls. AP

Victor Lindelof - 7. Highly rated at the club and better with Maguire than any other player. 44 starts meant he was a first-choice defender. Ball playing defender but who fails to impose himself. He’s not Vidic or Ferdinand class and that’s the issue when compared with players like Dias at City, the player who took his place in the Benfica team before his move to England. Getty

Brandon Williams - 5. The Mancunian featured in 14 games, of which he started only 6 and accumulated just 658 minutes, with four bookings. Needs to be playing far more football to develop. And if that’s not at Old Trafford next seaso,n that might be as good for both parties as it was when Jesse Lingard went to West Ham. Getty

Harry Maguire - 8. Team captain and the best central defender of the six at the club. Presence was missed when he had to sit out matches for the first time in his United career at the end of the season. Great shame that he couldn’t start in Gdansk. Getty

Axel Tuanzebe - 6. It hasn’t quite happened for the central defender. One of the best players in 2-1 away win at PSG, there were too many sub-par performances in his 18 games, in which he came on in 9. He’s 23 and it’s now or never if he’s to be a main central defender. Or maybe he’ll stay as back up. Every team needs them. AFP

MIDFIELDERS: Fred - 6. Energetic and first choice, if not first class, midfielder. 47 starts, the low point being his sending off at home to PSG. Faded towards the end of the season. Like McTominay whom he plays with as a defensive two in a 4-2-3-1 formation, he’s not a world class midfielder but he’s been sufficient to stay in a side which finished second in the best league in the world. Reuters

Nemanja Matic - 6. His legs aren’t what they were and Solskjaer is reluctant to play him against the best, but still a trusted performer against weaker teams. He’s also trusted to come on after an hour in games and close the game out. Getty

Scott McTominay - 7. There was no better individual performance than McTominay’s in the 6-2 December win against Leeds. He’s not a top-level midfielder, but he can continue his improvement, he’s a top professional and has a future at United. Best United player in Gdansk. If only more had shown his drive for victory. AP

Paul Pogba - 7. You struggled to find a United fan who’d back him in December after his agent said he wanted to leave, but the Frenchman played his way back into favour, scoring key goals as United briefly hit the top of the table. Doesn’t want to leave the club, has a fine relationship with Solskjaer but prefers playing in a more attacking role. Needs to score more than the six he managed in 41. Reuters

Donny van de Beek - 4. Not enough minutes, not enough reasons to give the new signing from Ajax more. Struggled with physical side of English game. Must do much better next season and he’ll be given chances having had time to settle. Getty

Daniel James - 6. Played in 25 games but came off the bench in 11 of those. Still not doing enough to be a regular starter but his manager has his back and encourages him all he can. Five goals not to be sniffed at and nor is his energy, but he’s a back up player. Getty

Mason Greenwood - 8. Not the goal feast as in his breakthrough season last term, but maturing fantastically as a player and 12 goals, plus 6 assists, made him the fourth top scorer. Still only 19. His manager wants him to try things that might not come off. Getty

Marcus Rashford - 7.5. Tailed off towards the end of the season and cited that he was playing with various injuries. But he still scored 21 goals and made 15 assists and when he’s playing well, he can produce the magic which few others can – even when he’s having a quiet game. Needs more goals and more consistency if he’s to be considered world class. He knows this. Getty

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5. The club’s player of the season and with good reason – the Portuguese was the top scorer with 28 and the top assister with 17. That he made 57 starts, more than any player, showed his importance to the team. Team needs more players of his class. Reuters

Juan Mata - 6. Thanks for the memories, you fantastic human being. You’re 33 and should be playing far more football than the 10 starts (three goals, three assists) you made for United in 2020-21. Lovely penalty at Wolves and again against your compatriots Villarreal, but you’re unlikely to be part of the title-winning team which De Gea told you so much about. Getty

STRIKERS: Edinson Cavani - 8. Frustrated for much of the season because of injury and illness, but flowered in an amazing spring. No player came close to his goals per minute ratio as the Uruguayan he scored 16 and made 6 assists. Goals of the season home to Fulham. World class and hugely positive influence around the training ground. He might not speak English but pros appreciate his professionalism and staff the firm handshake while looking in the eye. AFP